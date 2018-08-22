Search

Five killed in Pakistan over animal sacrifice

Aug 22, 2018, 18:01 IST | IANS

Officials said a long-standing dispute between two families in Toru village of Mardan escalated during the sacrifice of animals on the occasion of Eid, resulting in the tragedy

Five people were killed in a firing incident following a dispute over animal sacrifice in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday.

Officials said a long-standing dispute between two families in Toru village of Mardan escalated during the sacrifice of animals on the occasion of Eid, resulting in the tragedy, Geo News reported.

Both the groups lost two of their members in the incident, while a passerby was also killed in the exchange of fire.

Six others were injured and taken to hospitals in Mardan and Peshawar.

