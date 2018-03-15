Five killed in road accident in Greater Noida

The incident took place around 12:30 pm when they were returning from a marriage in Ghaziabad

A car rammed into a truck near Dhoom Manikpur in Greater Noida, killing five people and injuring five others on Thursday, police said. The incident took place around 12:30 pm when they were returning from a marriage in Ghaziabad.

The deceased have been identified as Manvir (38), Neetu (26), Nisha (8), Arjun (12) and Khushi (6), they said, adding that the injured were admitted to the Sarvodaya Hospital. The truck driver is at large, police said.

