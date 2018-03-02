Five killed in road accident in Telangana

Five persons were today killed when their car collided with a bus near here, police said

Five persons were today killed when their car collided with a bus near here, police said. The mishap occurred this evening on the National Highway 65 when the victims were returning to Sangareddy, said Narender, Circle Inspector, Sangareddy Rural police station.

The car's driver lost control over the vehicle after which it hit the divider and collided with the bus, the police officer said. While two persons were killed on the spot, the rest succumbed to their injuries at a government hospital here, Narender said.

A case was registered, police said, adding a probe was on.