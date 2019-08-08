Five killed in trucks collision in Uttar Pradesh

national

Three trucks collided with each other. 8 people were in a truck in which 5 died on the spot

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Uttar Pradesh: Five people died after three trucks collided with each other in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Thursday. "Three trucks collided with each other. 8 people were in a truck in which 5 died on the spot. The injured have been shifted to hospital," Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Tyagi told ANI. The identities of the deceased are being ascertained by the police.

In other incidents of road accidents, an accident took place on Mumbai-Bangalore highway, where seven people were killed and one was injured when the SUV they were travelling in crashed into a roadside tree. The accident took place near Satara on Mumbai-Bangalore highway in Maharashtra. As per preliminary information, the deceased hailed from Dharwad in Karnataka and were headed towards the airport either in Pune or Mumbai which could not be confirmed. An official from Borgaon police station in Satara district, around 115 km from Pune said, "The accident occurred close to Kashil village near Satara at around 12.45 am on Wednesday. All the seven deceased seemed to be from a single-family. However, we are trying to establish their identities."

Also, two people died while two others were injured after the car in which they were travelling in collided with a divider in East Delhi, police said. "The police got the information at around 5:40 am today regarding the accident. On receiving the information, the police staff reached the spot near Surya Nagar Red light. Four injured persons were reported to have been taken at the GTB hospital. The car was found in damaged condition at the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Meghna Yadav said.

"A light pole and railings were also found in uprooted from divider of the road. It seems that the damaged car collided with the light pole and railings. Thereafter, the place of incident was got inspected and photographed by the crime team," she said.

With inputs ANI

