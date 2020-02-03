Five killed, one injured as car plunges into well in Sangli
The car driver apparently lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle fell into a well located on a roadside near Parekar Wadi village in Atpadi tehsi.
Sangli: Five persons were killed and one was injured after their car fell into a well in Maharashtra's Sangli district in the wee hours of Monday, police said. The victims were on their way to attend the funeral of a relative, a police official said. The car driver apparently lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle fell into a well located on a roadside near Parekar Wadi village in Atpadi tehsil, he said.
"Five people were killed in the mishap and one person sustained injuries," he said. The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital, he said, adding that the bodies were sent for postmortem.
