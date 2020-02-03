Five killed, one injured as car plunges into well in Sangli

Sangli: Five persons were killed and one was injured after their car fell into a well in Maharashtra's Sangli district in the wee hours of Monday, police said. The victims were on their way to attend the funeral of a relative, a police official said. The car driver apparently lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle fell into a well located on a roadside near Parekar Wadi village in Atpadi tehsil, he said.

"Five people were killed in the mishap and one person sustained injuries," he said. The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital, he said, adding that the bodies were sent for postmortem.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever