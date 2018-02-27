Five killed, seven hurt as car rams into SUV in Solapur

The car hit the sport utility vehicle (SUV), which was parked after a tyre burst, on Tuljapur-Pandharpur road at Haglur village, around 4.30 am, an official in-charge of the Solapur rural police station said

At least five people were killed and seven others injured when a speeding car rammed into a parked SUV in Solapur district of western Maharashtra early on Tuesday, police said.

The car hit the sport utility vehicle (SUV), which was parked after a tyre burst, on Tuljapur-Pandharpur road at Haglur village, around 4.30 am, an official in-charge of the Solapur rural police station said.

The passengers of both the vehicles were heading towards Solapur, located over 400 kms from here, after attending a religious event in Aurangabad, he said.

Following the mishap, the 12 victims from both the vehicles were rushed to a state-run hospital in Tuljapur where five of them were declared dead, the official said.

The deceased included three passengers of the parked SUV and two from the other car, he said. The seven injured people were undergoing treatment in the hospital, he added.

The Solapur rural police has registered a case in connection with the accident.

