Five killed, six injured as jeep rams into stationary tractor-trolley

national

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the driver lost control over the vehicle and hit the tractor-trolley parked alongside the road,

Representational image

Bahraich: Five people were killed and six others injured when their jeep rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley in the Jarwal road area here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday night when the driver lost control over the vehicle and hit the tractor-trolley parked alongside the road, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.

The jeep was coming from pilgrimage site Naimisharanya, he added. While three died on the spot, the other two died during treatment, police said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the deaths

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates