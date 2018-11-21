Five labourers mowed down by car in Hisar

national

The driver also sustained injuries, they added. The injured have been admitted to the civil hospital here and a case has been registered in the matter, the police said

Representational picture

Five labourers were killed and nine others injured after a car ran over them on an overbridge near Jindal steel plant here, police said Wednesday. The deceased were residents of Bihar's Saharsa and Khagaria districts. The incident took place at about 2 am on Wednesday, they said.

A car, which was headed to Hansi, dashed against the divider of the overbridge and ran over the labourers who were sleeping on a footpath, the police said. Repair work is underway on the overbridge and the labourers had gone to sleep on the footpath after work, they said.

The police said the driver allegedly lost control of the car and the vehicle fell down 50 feet after breaking the railings of overbridge. The driver also sustained injuries, they added. The injured have been admitted to the civil hospital here and a case has been registered in the matter, the police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever