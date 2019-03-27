Five magic appliances to make life easy under Rs 1000

science-technology

These five electronic appliances are in the market to make your daily chores easy and fast without making a hole in your pocket.

Representational Image

In today's fast-paced life, electronic appliances make our life easy and convenient. From cooking to cleaning, laundry to commuting, everything involves electronic gadgets to make our daily chores comfortable and suitable according to our routine life. Electronic gadgets play a major role in our lives today and here are five amazing gadgets you can get under Rs 1000.

1. Prestige Electric Kettle

Prepare hot water, instant tea etc in a matter of minutes with Prestige electric kettles. With attractive features like automatic cut-off, single touch lid locking, ergonomically designed handles, unique designs with attractive finishes, Prestige electric kettles are a must have accessory for your modern kitchen. You can buy this Prestige Electric Kettle for a discounted price of Rs 860. Shop here

2. Kent Instant Egg Boiler



Kent Egg Boiler is an all-new appliance with a flat heating plate which helps in boiling eggs faster. The device is ideal for your homes, hostels as well as hotel rooms. The egg boiler is an ideal appliance to fulfill your nutritional needs. 3 Boiling Modes allows you to boil eggs in 3 different modes - hard, medium and soft. You can buy this Kent Egg Boiler for a discounted price of Rs 999. Shop here

3. Orpat Hand Mixer

3 Different Blades Attachment Sleek & Strong Powerful 250w motor, easy to store and safe switch. Elegant design wall mountable, power cord beater, whisk & mincer, S.S Blades detachable blending shaft for easy cleaning. You can buy this Orpat Hand Mixer for a discounted price of Rs 923. Shop here

4. Pigeon sandwich toaster

Pigeon sandwich makers delicious toasted and grilled sandwiches are now simple to make. Prepare healthy and tasty sandwiches in the convenience of your kitchen. The non-stick coated plates need less oil while toasting making the sandwich healthy and are easier to clean too. You can buy this Pigeon sandwich toaster for a discounted price of Rs 890. Shop here

5. MESCADA Multi Electric Mini Desktop Sewing Machine

It comes with a foot pedal and adaptor so that you can even find a new hobby in tailoring. Pre-threaded This sewing machine comes pre-threaded and ready to use so that you don’t have to strain your eyes and thread the needle of the machine. Chain-locking stitch - This sewing machine sews in a durable chain-locking stitch to ensure that the stitch does not come off easily. Foot pedal If you are accustomed to using a foot pedal and find it easy to control the machine that way, you can do the same with this sewing machine as it comes with a foot pedal. You can buy this MESCADA multi electric mini household sewing machine for a discounted price of Rs 976. Shop here

So make your life easy and fast in a budget with these small wonders.

