Five Maoist guerrillas arrested in Jharkhand
The Jharkhand police arrested five Maoist guerrillas from Simdega and Khuti districts on Thursday, the police said. According to the police, three Maoist guerrillas belonging to the banned Maoist outfit, People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), were arrested from Simdega district.
Police seized two pistols from the three arrested Maoists. Two Maoist guerrillas of PLFI were arrested from Khuti district. Police seized two pistols, cartridges, Rs 24,000 in cash and Maoist literature from them.
Three of the arrested Maoists have been identified as Anup Topno, Ranjeet Kandulna and Amus Kandulna. They were accused of killing a BJP leader.
