Five Maoists killed in an encounter with security agencies Jharkhand

Representational Picture

Five Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Serendaag jungle of Jharkhand's Latehar district today, a police officer said. The encounter between the Maoists and a joint team of the district police and the CRPF is still on, Superintendent of Police Prasant Anand said. Bodies of the five ultras have been recovered from the spot along with three AK-47 rifles, he said.

