Five member family from TN killed in road mishap in AP

national

The mishap took place when the family was on their way back home to Dharmapuri after visiting a naturopathy hospital in Virupakshapuram, 70 km from here, police said. The truck driver was arrested, police said

Representational picture

A five member family from Tamil Nadu, including a woman, were killed after their car collided with a speeding lorry today at Kadapalli, about 160 km from here, police said.

Three persons died on the spot and two more breathed their last on way to a hospital, police said. The mishap took place when the family was on their way back home to Dharmapuri after visiting a naturopathy hospital in Virupakshapuram, 70 km from here, police said. The truck driver was arrested, police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever