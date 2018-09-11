Five-member SIT formed to probe sacrilege, police firing cases

national

Last month, the Punjab Assembly had passed a resolution deciding that the investigations into the sacrilege and police firing incidents would be given to the SIT of Punjab police

Special Investigation Team

The Punjab government on Monday constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing incidents and related sacrilege cases in 2015. 'In accordance with the recommendations of the Commission of Enquiry (Justice Ranjit Singh Commission), the Punjab Government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising five officers under Director Bureau of Investigation Prabodh Kumar to investigate the criminal cases/FIRs related to sacrilege incidents and to ensure further legal action at the earliest,' said an official spokesperson.

The SIT will be headed by Prabodh Kumar, Director, Bureau of Investigations (BOI), according to the official. The other members will be Inspector General (IG) Crime Arun Pal Singh and Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, SSP Kapurthala Satinder Singh and Commandant Police Recruits Training Centre (PRTC) Bhupinder Singh, the official further said.

The SIT has been entrusted with the task of investigating four cases comprising the firing incidents at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan. The team has been mandated to co-opt any other officer for the purpose of investigation of the above mentioned cases, as per the requirement, the official said. Last month, the Punjab Assembly had passed a resolution deciding that the investigations into the sacrilege and police firing incidents would be given to the SIT of Punjab police.

