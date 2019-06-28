Five members of family found murdered in Hamirpur

crime

Representational Image

Hamirpur: Police on Friday found five members of a family, including two children, were found murdered in a house at the Rani Laxmi Bai locality.

"Nurbaksh was previously employed in the Hamirpur Collectorate and was living in the house with his two sons and their family members. His youngest son -- 28-year-old Rahis, Rahis's wife -- 25-year-old Roshni, their daughter -- two and a half-year-old Arya, Rahis's grandmother -- 75-year-old Sakeena along with Rahis's 15-year-old niece were found murdered today. The eldest son Nafees was not at the house and he has not returned since the incident," Anil Roy Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police said to reporters.

Roy also revealed that the criminals allegedly used hammers and sharp objects to kill all of them. Other family members of the victims reached the house on Thursday evening where they were shocked to find bodies strewn across the house. They contacted the police following which an investigation was initiated.

Police said they are unsure of the motives behind the murders. An investigation has been launched into the matter. Further details are awaited.

In another case, a 24-year-old man wanted in connection with the killing a businessman in Andhra Pradesh last year has been arrested in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday. The accused, Salim Rashid Shaikh, a native of Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, was spotted in Mumbra township here and nabbed on Tuesday, Thane crime branch's senior police inspector Pradeep Sharma said.

The victim, Mahindra Singh (50), who ran a business of machine tools, was shot dead by some motorcycle-borne men on November 3, 2018, at Fatehkhanpet in AP's Nellore district when he was returning home after closing his shop, the police said.

A case was then registered in Nellore against six persons, including the victim's nephew Vikram Singh and the latter's associates, under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and the Arms Act. While Vikram Singh and two others were arrested earlier, Shaikh was nabbed by Thane police on Tuesday, Sharma said, adding that two more accused in the case were still absconding.

(With inputs from PTI)

