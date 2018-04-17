Five men arrested for robbery in Delhi

Two pistols, a motorcycle and Rs 10 lakh in cash were seized from accused Gulfam, 27, Ali Dad, 26, Akash, 28, Raj, 24, and Abhishek, 21





Five persons were arrested on Tuesday on the charge of robbing over Rs 17 lakh in Shakarpur area of East Delhi, police said.

Two pistols, a motorcycle and Rs 10 lakh in cash were seized from accused Gulfam, 27, Ali Dad, 26, Akash, 28, Raj, 24, and Abhishek, 21.

Deputy Commissioner Police (East) Pankaj Kumar said the accused were involved in the snatching of Rs 17.72 lakh on April 12 from an employee of the complainant chartered accountant.

He said Abhishek knew about the money kept at the chartered accountant's office and shared the information with one of his friends, who knew some gang members who committed the crime.

The DCP said the accused had been remanded in police custody and efforts were on to arrest the others involved in the crime and to recover the remaining money.

