Five men raped 16-year-old girl, shoots video and posts on social media

So far police have arrested three accused in connection with the incident while two are at large

Nagaon: In what can be called as a heinous crime, a 17-year-old girl was brutally gang-raped by five men in a forest in Central Assam's Hojai district, said the police on Thursday. So far police have arrested three accused in connection with the incident while two are at large, a police officer said.

The alleged incident occurred a month ago at Dighaljharuni village in Akashiganga reserve forest area, but the matter came to light after a video shot by one of the accused went viral on social media said the police. Following which an FIR was lodged on Wednesday.

As per the FIR, the minor girl was raped by five men on March 25, when she was going to a relative's place with her brother-in-law, the Officer-in-charge (OC) of Doboka police station, N Bhuyan, said.

The five accused forcibly dragged the girl into the forest and raped her, he said. One of the accused shot a video of the act and uploaded it on social media, he said. Three among the five accused were arrested from Dighaljharuni village, the OC said, adding that the girl's brother-in-law was also detained for questioning. Two of the accused are absconding. The girl was sent to Nagaon Civil Hospital for medical examination. An investigation has been initiated, the OC said.

In another similar incident, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father's friend in Rajasthan's Bundi district Wednesday, police said.

The girl, a student of class 6, was allegedly raped five days ago at an isolated place in Old Grain Mandi premises under Bundi city police station limits but approached police with her uncle only Wednesday, they said.

The accused, Jagdish Khateek, is a resident of Shiv Colony, Undaliya ki Dungeri, Bundi, SHO, Bundi city police station, Ghanshyam Meena said.

