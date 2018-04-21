Five men who could replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

The German is one of the most highly-rated coaches in Europe, regarded as a brilliant tactician, despite having won just one major trophy, the DFB-Pokal with Borussia Dortmund last season.

Thomas Tuchel



The German is one of the most highly-rated coaches in Europe, regarded as a brilliant tactician, despite having won just one major trophy, the DFB-Pokal with Borussia Dortmund last season. Tuchel, 44, has been without a club since leaving Dortmund after two years last summer after falling out with club bosses. Paris St Germain are also said to be closing in on Tuchel.

Massimiliano Allegri



The unsung Italian manager has been in charge of Juventus since 2014 and has guided the Turin giants to three Serie A titles and two Champions League finals. The 50-year-old has never managed outside his home country and there is no suggestion Juve are looking to make a change in the dug-out, but Allegri could be tempted by a new challenge in the Premier League.

Patrick Vieira



The appointment of the former Arsenal midfielder would be a hugely popular one with fans. The 41-year-old was one of Wenger's first signings in 1996 and went on to become one of the club's greatest ever players, winning three league titles and three FA Cups in a nine-year spell. He has been in charge of Major League Soccer side New York City FC since 2016.

Joachim Loew



The German has established himself as a leading force in international football, guiding his country to World Cup glory in 2014 as well as at least the semi-finals of four other major tournaments. Loew, 58, has been in the role for 12 years, so could be tempted by a change after the World Cup in Russia, although the Gunners might be put off by his lack of top club-level success.

Carlo Ancelotti



The Italian manager, is a serial winner, having won league titles in four different countries and the Champions League with AC Milan and Real Madrid. Ancelotti, 58, is out of work, having left his post as Bayern Munich coach in September, and is familiar with the Premier League from his two-year spell at Chelsea from 2009-2011.

