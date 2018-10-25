Five missing Ramgarh school boys found in Bengal

national

The boys in the age group of 12-14 years left their homes after returning from school on Monday and were missing since then, they said

Representational picture

Five school boys who were missing from Jharkhand's Ramgarh district since Monday were found in West Bengal's Howrah station, the police said Wednesday. The boys in the age group of 12-14 years left their homes after returning from school on Monday and were missing since then, they said.

They hail from New Colony, Bagicha under Ramgarh town police station of the district, the police said, adding the parents of the boys lodged separate missing reports with the police. In their reports, the parents said the boys returned from school, kept their school bags and went out on Monday. The parents searched to find them at all possible places but did not find them.

Superintendent of Police, Ramgarh, Nidhi Diwedi, who spoke to the parents of the missing boys, said that all five missing boys were seen walking together on streets in CCTV installed nearby and is not a case of abduction as suspected earlier.

"We alerted railway stations and bus stops of Ramgarh and neighbouring districts including Ramgarh, Barkakana junction, Ranchi Road, Ranchi and Hazaribagh about the missing boys," the she said. The SP said all the five boys were found at the Howrah Station near Kolkata. The boys have been handed over to Child Welfare Commission, the SP said, adding a police team from Ramgarh district have left for Howrah and will get in touch with the Commission Thursday.

