Five monsoon weekend getaways spots to try out near Mumbai

mumbai-rains

You can either indulge in interesting recreational activities like camping, cycling, trekking or rafting or explore some amazing places nearby. Here are five such places where you can either relax or go for an adventure

Representational picture

Monsoon calls for a short break away from the daily grind and slogging at work. You can plan a weekend getaway because travelling for such trips is also a lot easier and more convenient. Indulge in interesting recreational activities like camping, cycling, trekking or rafting or explore some amazing places for a quiet time. Here are five such places where you can either relax or go for an adventure. Your call!



Representational Pic

Harihareshwar

Harihareshwar is a town in Raigad district which is surrounded by three hills named Harihareshwar, Harshinachal, and Pushpadri. There is a famous temple of Lord Harihareshwar at the north of the town that is said to have been blessed by Lord Shiva. Harihareshwar is often referred to as Dev-ghar or 'house of God'. The deities in Harihareshwar temple are the Trimurti - Brahma, Visnu and Mahesh, along with Devi Parvati. Harihareshwar has two beaches on either side of Harihareshwar temple. One of these beaches is about 2.4 km long and lies in front of the temple, while the second beach which is 2 km long lies in front of MTDC Resort. Harihareshwar along with the two beaches named as, Shrivardhan and Diveagar Beach is considered a widely popular weekend getaway.

Ganpatipule

Ganpatipule is a small town along the Konkan coast in Ratnagiri district that boasts of long pristine beaches. This town is about 340 Km away from Mumbai and is an ideal holiday spot during the weekend. Apart from the 400-year-old Ganesha temple, the beautiful village of Velneshwar, 41 km from the town, boasts of a peaceful, coconut-fringed beach, where one can spend some time for relaxation and unwinding. The four-centuries-old beach temple, considered one of its kind in the state, enshrines a 'swayambhu' (self-evolved) stone idol of Lord Ganesha, facing the west, against a backdrop of lush green hills of the Konkan region. The tiny Ganpatipule village of 150 homes, with a population of around 450, presently attracts a whopping two million pilgrims and tourists annually.

Saputara

Take a drive till Saputara, that's located on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border, around 250 km from Mumbai. After crossing Nashik, Dindori and Vani, you arrive at tiny hill station that offers great drives through forests and by-rivers. The places to visit in Saputara are the Saputara Lake, Gira waterfalls, Step Garden and Nageshwar Mahadev temple. Don't forget to check out the sunset point or the sunrise point.

Bhandardara

Take advantage of your long weekends and plan your trip to a monsoon destination like Bhandardara. Nestled around 185 km away from Mumbai, Bhandardara is one such place where gushing waterfalls, meandering lakes, green paddies and misty mountains play hide and seek. The best places to visit in Bhandardara are the Bhandardara Lake, Wilson Dam, Arthur Lake, Randha Falls, Ratangad Fort, Amruteshwar Temple. The hill station can be reached by rail and road and the nearest railhead is Igatpuri.

Pawna Lake

The Pawna Lake near Lonavala is 10 Kms off Kamshet on the old Mumbai-Pune highway where you can indulge in pedal boating and kayaking during the monsoon season. Pawna Lake is actually an artificial reservoir formed by the water of Pawna dam. With life jackets available, you can also go for a dip in the lake even if you do not know how to swim. If you are a history buff, then a visit to Tung, Lohagad, Visapur and Tikona forts in the vicinity will better your stay ten-fold.

Stay Healthy This Monsoon With Metropolis!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates