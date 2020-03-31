Search

Coronavirus outbreak: Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai, total reaches 225

Updated: Mar 31, 2020, 11:05 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Out of the five fresh cases, one has been reported from Mumbai, two from Pune and two from Buldhana.

Pic/Ashish Raje
Pic/Ashish Raje
Five fresh coronavirus cases have been reported in Maharashtra taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 225, said Maharashtra Health Department on Tuesday.

Out of the five fresh cases, one has been reported from Mumbai, two from Pune and two from Buldhana.

Meanwhile, given the infectious nature of coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said that if a COVID-19 patient dies, the body will be cremated irrespective of religion.

India has recorded 1,117 active COVID-19 positive cases. So far, 32 people have died of COVID-19.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK