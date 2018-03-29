Five naxals surrender in Maharashtra

At least five Naxals surrendered before the police in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Wednesday

At least five Naxals surrendered before the police in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The Naxals, including two women, were collectively carrying a reward of Rs 24 lakh on their heads.

The surrender of Sainu, Rupi alias Jhuri Kande Narote, Arjun Naresh Barsai Poya, Chaya alias Raje Devi, and Vinu alias Ramnath Bijou Sundar Kovachi indicates the success of state government¿s campaign to encourage the Naxals lay down their weapons.

The surrendered Naxals have confessed to being involved in activities such as blasts, kidnappings, and encounters.

