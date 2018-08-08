Five of a family shot dead over land dispute in Pakistan

international

On the assurance of top police officers they ended their protest. However, a few hours later they surrounded the residences of the suspects and burnt at least four houses

Five members of a family were shot dead by six men over a property dispute in a village near Pakistan's Lahore city, triggering widespread protest. The five victims, all cousins aged between 40 and 50, were working in their fields in Phularwan village bordering India when six assailants opened fire on them, killing all of them on the spot, police said. The victims and killers belonged to the same village and had an old enmity over a piece of land.

After the incident, the victims' family members held demonstration outside the Punjab Province Governor's House. They also placed the bodies outside the Lahore Zaman Park residence of Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan, demanding the arrest of the killers. On the assurance of top police officers, they ended their protest. However, a few hours later they surrounded the residences of the suspects and burnt at least four houses.

