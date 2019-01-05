Five of family found dead in Srinagar

national

Representational Image

Five members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

The victims, two females, a male and two minor children, were found dead in the Bemina area.

The family, belonging to Kupwara district, was living in rented accommodation.

"The apparent cause of death appears to be asphyxiation but this will only be ascertained after medical examination," a police officer said.

