Five of family killed, two others injured in road accident in Odisha
While on the way from Visakhapatnam, the car had a head-on collision with a truck near Jaring
In a gruesome mishap, at least five members of a family were killed and two others were seriously injured when a car in which they were traveling collided head-on with a truck in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Wednesday, the police said. The mishap took place near Jaring on National Highway 26.
The family was returning to Khuseiguda village from the railway station in Kesinga. While on the way from Visakhapatnam, the car had a head-on collision with a truck near Jaring. All the five victims had gone to Visakhapatnam for a health check-up.
All five members of the family died on the spot, the police said. While the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital in Bhawanipatna, one of them has been shifted to Visakhapatnam as her condition deteriorated, the police officials added.
In a similar incident that took place on May 21, 2019, two members of a family were killed and two others were injured after they were hit by a speeding SUV on National Highway (NH) 2 on Tuesday morning, the police said. The victims were standing on the roadside when the speeding SUV vehicle hit them, Kokhraj police station in-charge (PSI) Rajkumar Verma said.
Nusrat (30) and her daughter Alisha (5) died on the spot in the gruesome accident. Nusrat's mother-in-law and son were injured, the police officer said. The driver was arrested immediately and the SUV has been impounded, he said.
