Five of family killed with sharp-edged weapon in Nagpur

Police said that Kamlakar Pohankar, his wife, mother, daughter and nephew were killed with a sharp-edged weapon

Five members of a family were killed in the early hours on Monday in Aradhana Nagar, police said. Police said that Kamlakar Pohankar, his wife, mother, daughter, and nephew were killed with a sharp-edged weapon.

A younger daughter, and niece, of Pohankar, who were sleeping in another room of the house, were not attacked, an official said. Pohankar owned an electric shop which operated out of his house in the Aradhana Nagar locality, police said.

"The incident happened between midnight and 1am today when the family was asleep," said Nilesh Bharne, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 4, Nagpur. Bharne said that police suspects a close relative to be behind the crime and efforts were on to apprehend him.

A case had been registered and further investigation into the incident was underway, he said.

