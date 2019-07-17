Five people arrested for slaughtering stray cows in Shamli
Police also seized 60 kg meat which they suspect is beef
Muzaffarnagar: Police held five people for allegedly slaughtering stray cows in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district. 60 kg of meat has been seized from their possession.
The men, Imran, Irshad, Asif, Aleem and Momin, were arrested after police raided a forested area near Burtada village following a tip-off, they said. Police also seized 60 kg meat which they suspect is beef.
Two pistols and instruments used for slaughtering cows were also recovered from the accused, police said. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, they said.
With inputs from PTI
