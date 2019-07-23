Five people, including two contract killers arrested for shooting woman in Dwarka

crime

On Tuesday, the Delhi police arrested five people, including two contract killers, in connection with shooting a 30-year-old woman in Delhi's Dwarka area. The incident took place in sector 12 of the Dwarka area.

According to the police sources, the woman's acquaintances orchestrated a plan to kill her by hiring two contract killers. The victim identified as Kiren had sustained injuries on her neck and is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

In a similar incident, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly killed in a hotel room in Varanasi. The alleged incident occurred at the Ashoka Hotel in the Singra locality on Monday.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Luvleen Singh, aka Shweta, was shot dead by hotel owner Amit Singh. A preliminary investigation was conducted in which Police learned that the victim she was a student of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth University.

The accused had been arrested and an investigation was on, police said, adding that the body was taken in custody.

In another incident, Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead in broad daylight by unknown assailants here on Thursday, police said. Congress president Rahul Gandhi condemned the killing and said it reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.

Chaudhary, a spokesperson of the state Congress, was parking his car outside a gym in sector nine here when the assailants fired 12-15 bullets at the vehicle from two sides, killing him on the spot, ACP Jaiveer Singh Rathi said. Upon hearing the noise, people rushed to the site and Chaudhary was rushed to Sarvodaya hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

With inputs from ANI

