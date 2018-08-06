Five people kill 40-year-old man in Odisha

crime

A few sharp-edged weapons used for the crime were also seized from those arrested on Sunday, said Inspector In-charge of Hinjili police station, Prasant Kumar Sahoo

Representational Image

Five persons were arrested for allegedly killing a 40-year-old man in Hinjili area of Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Monday.

A few sharp-edged weapons used for the crime were also seized from those arrested yesterday, said Inspector In-charge of Hinjili police station, Prasant Kumar Sahoo.

While Bulu Pradhan was killed, his associate Banamali Nahak sustained injuries when the accused attacked the duo on Saturday, police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates