Five people kill 40-year-old man in Odisha

Aug 06, 2018, 18:57 IST | PTI

A few sharp-edged weapons used for the crime were also seized from those arrested on Sunday, said Inspector In-charge of Hinjili police station, Prasant Kumar Sahoo

Five persons were arrested for allegedly killing a 40-year-old man in Hinjili area of Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Monday.

A few sharp-edged weapons used for the crime were also seized from those arrested yesterday, said Inspector In-charge of Hinjili police station, Prasant Kumar Sahoo.

While Bulu Pradhan was killed, his associate Banamali Nahak sustained injuries when the accused attacked the duo on Saturday, police said.

Hit-and-run: Speeding sedan kills old man

