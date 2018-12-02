Five people shot in Miami neighbourhood, suspect still at large

international

The victims have not been identified and a motive for the shooting has not been released

Representational picture

Authorities say five people have been shot in a Miami neighbourhood and the suspect remains at large. Miami police tell news outlets that the shooting happened on Saturday night in the Overtown neighbourhood.

hey say the gunman fired several rounds at the corner of a liquor store, striking the victims. Four victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where two are in critical condition.

Officials said the fifth victim was taken to the hospital by someone else. The victims have not been identified and a motive for the shooting has not been released.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever