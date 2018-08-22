Five persons including two women arrested for attacking cop

crime

A police party thereafter reached the hospital, seized the pistol and arrested five persons including the mother-daughter duo, the SP added

Representational picture

Five persons, including two women, were arrested in Vaishali district yesterday for beating up a sub-inspector of police and snatching his service revolver, a senior official said. Superintendent of Police, Manavjeet Singh Dhillon said the sub-inspector Praneshwar Paswan was assaulted inside the Sadar hospital premises at Hajipur town by Chandni Kumari, whose father was injured in a brawl with his brother over some property dispute last night.

Chandni's mother had registered a complaint at Chandpura outpost but declined to put her signature on the same saying she would do so only after due consultations with her family members. This morning, Paswan went to the hospital to obtain the complainant's signature but Chandni accused him of having "provoked" her mother to lodge a complaint against her uncle and attacked him, the SP said.

Chandni's other relatives present at the hospital also joined her in the assault and they ripped off the sub-inspector's uniform and snatched away his service revolver, the SP said. A police party thereafter reached the hospital, seized the pistol and arrested five persons including the mother-daughter duo, the SP added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever