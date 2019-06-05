Five eating joints in Mumbai to enjoy an Eid feast!
Here are tried-and-tested, must-go-eat places to visit during Eid.
As the nation celebrates Eid today, here are four places in Mumbai that will let you enjoy the delicious fare. Here are tried-and-tested, must-go-eat places to visit during Eid.
Minara Masjid, Mohammad Ali Road
Probably one of the most sought-after neighbourhoods, especially during Eid, the roadside stalls around Minara Masjid haven't yet lost their charm. Head here for delicious kebabs, rolls, malpuas, and tasty jalebis, and if you're not into the street fare, step into Shalimar, Noor Mohammadi Hotel, Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar or Suleman Usman Mithaiwala.
Mahim Dargah Mahim West
A slightly less-spoken about the area in terms of Ramzan delicacies, it’s worth a visit for its kebab stalls in the lane right opposite the dargah. From end to end, from the bustling LJ Road to the gently lit up Dargah, each metre throws up a delicious new choice. Falooda, seekh kebabs, shawarma, halwa, and mithai are sold here at various stalls and shops way past midnight.
Naya Nagar, Mira Road East
It's not as great as the places in town, but if suburbs are where you would rather be, Naya Nagar comes across as the perfect hangout.
Jama Masjid, Bandra
Yet another less-known area, in terms of its delish street fare. The Dal Khichda here is to die for.
Food Festival at Radisson
Inspired from the lanes of Mohammad Ali Road, Chefs at Radisson Goregaon have curated a food festival named 'Dawat-e-Lazeez' and this dawat will go on for a period of 10 days covering the last week of Ramadan and Eid festivities. Dawat e lazeez will include delicacies like Russian chicken cutlets, tawa mutton, Salli boti, mutton bhuna roll, Yakhni shorba, Nalli nihari, Zarda pulav, Keema baida roti, Murgh Badami Korma, haleem
What: Dawat-E-Lazeez
Dates: upto 9th June
Timings: 7:30 to 11 PM
Cost: 1645 plus taxes
Top stories of the day
- Producer, composer held for molesting model at house party in Malad
- Mumbai Crime: Former businessman partner slits man's throat, kills him
- 'He forcibly kissed me on my face, neck before I pushed him off'
- The Dutch mystery: Cops camping in Pune in hunt for Avdhut Shinde
- 'Nair, Topiwala left students vulnerable to harassment'
- Mumbai: INTACH joins fight to save Esplanade
- HC directs MHADA to evacuate and barricade Esplanade Mansion
- 'The Rajghat of Mumbai'
- Vikhe Patil to join BJP, many Congress MLAs likely follow suit
- I will continue to write, says IAS officer Nidhi Chaudhari
- MHT-CET exam: Two top with 100 percentile
- Katrina Kaif on Bharat: It's the best role of my career
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas displays her perfect pins on the red carpet
- Kareena Kapoor: We celebrated women who broke stereotypes
- Sunny Leone to play a lawyer in spy thriller Helen
- Janhvi Kapoor, Anjana Sukhani, Pooja Hegde sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Iulia Vantur, Shanaya Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu clicked in Bandra
- Super 30 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff laud Hrithik Roshan
- Madhuri Dixit wants to learn a new Kathak form
- Ayushmann Khurrana on IPS Manoj Malviya: He became the prototype of my character
- Deepika Padukone wraps up the shooting of Chhapaak
- Sabyasachi pens down the journey of his friendship with Deepika Padukone
- Rangita Pritish Nandy on Four More Shots Please: May explore friendship, or just one character
- Sushmita Singh: Miss teen 2019 who was told that she was not beautiful
- These old pictures of Salman Khan will take you back in time
- World Environment Day: 9 ways humans are harming the environment
- CR fails in Mumbai-Pune in 2 hr 35 min train trials as problems galore
- World Cup 2019: Rabada calls Kohli 'immature', Virat says he will discuss 'man to man'
- World Cup 2019: It's advantage Virat Kohli and Co against South Africa!
- World Cup 2019: 'Asli' WC begins today as India take on South Africa
- World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli's Team India faces first Test vs South Africa
- World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar could get nod against South Africa
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Postcards from Bombay: 12-year-old boy interviews award-winning author Jerry Pinto