Five eating joints in Mumbai to enjoy an Eid feast!

food

Here are tried-and-tested, must-go-eat places to visit during Eid.

Representational picture

As the nation celebrates Eid today, here are four places in Mumbai that will let you enjoy the delicious fare. Here are tried-and-tested, must-go-eat places to visit during Eid.

Minara Masjid, Mohammad Ali Road

Probably one of the most sought-after neighbourhoods, especially during Eid, the roadside stalls around Minara Masjid haven't yet lost their charm. Head here for delicious kebabs, rolls, malpuas, and tasty jalebis, and if you're not into the street fare, step into Shalimar, Noor Mohammadi Hotel, Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar or Suleman Usman Mithaiwala.

Mahim Dargah Mahim West

A slightly less-spoken about the area in terms of Ramzan delicacies, it’s worth a visit for its kebab stalls in the lane right opposite the dargah. From end to end, from the bustling LJ Road to the gently lit up Dargah, each metre throws up a delicious new choice. Falooda, seekh kebabs, shawarma, halwa, and mithai are sold here at various stalls and shops way past midnight.

Naya Nagar, Mira Road East

It's not as great as the places in town, but if suburbs are where you would rather be, Naya Nagar comes across as the perfect hangout.

Jama Masjid, Bandra

Yet another less-known area, in terms of its delish street fare. The Dal Khichda here is to die for.

Food Festival at Radisson

Inspired from the lanes of Mohammad Ali Road, Chefs at Radisson Goregaon have curated a food festival named 'Dawat-e-Lazeez' and this dawat will go on for a period of 10 days covering the last week of Ramadan and Eid festivities. Dawat e lazeez will include delicacies like Russian chicken cutlets, tawa mutton, Salli boti, mutton bhuna roll, Yakhni shorba, Nalli nihari, Zarda pulav, Keema baida roti, Murgh Badami Korma, haleem

What: Dawat-E-Lazeez

Dates: upto 9th June

Timings: 7:30 to 11 PM

Cost: 1645 plus taxes

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates