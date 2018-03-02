Five police killed in suspected Islamist attack in Kenya Five Kenyan policemen were killed today in an attack by suspected jihadists near the Somali border





Five police killed in suspected Islamist attack in Kenya Five Kenyan policemen were killed today in an attack by suspected jihadists near the Somali border, authorities said. The five died when the suspected Shabaab militants raided neighbouring police camps in Lafey town in Mandera County in northeastern Kenya.

"We had an attack this morning and we have lost four officers," said regional commissioner Mohamud Saleh, adding a reservist had also been killed. "A security operation is ongoing in the area," he added. The area's communication mast was also destroyed before the attackers escaped towards the nearby border with Somalia.

"We suspect Al-Shabaab involvement," said Saleh. Mandera suffered a spate of Shabaab bombings and attacks last year. The Shabaab is aligned with Al-Qaeda and fighting to overthrow Somalia's internationally-backed government in Mogadishu. It began launching terror attacks in Kenya shortly after Nairobi sent its army into Somalia in 2011.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever