Five-quintal poppy husk seized in Haryana's Bhiwani, 2 held

crime

A case under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the duo at Siwani police station in Bhiwani, the spokesman said

Representational picture

Two suspected drug-peddlers were arrested and five quintals of poppy husk was seized from their possession in Haryana's Bhiwani district on Sunday, police said.

The seized narcotic substance was to be supplied to people in Sirsa, Hisar and Bhiwani districts, a police spokesman said. He said a police team, following a tip-off, raided a poultry farm in the Garwa area and seized three quintals of poppy husk kept in a car.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Pawan, a resident of Garwa village in Bhiwani, was arrested, the spokesman added. The team also seized two quintals of poppy husk from another car and arrested its driver Navdeep of Gopalwas village, Bhiwani, he said.

A case under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the duo at Siwani police station in Bhiwani, the spokesman said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever