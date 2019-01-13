Five quintessential tips to dress up this Lohri

things-to-do

Indian festivals are not only the time when people come together but also when we fashionistas can sport new looks and flaunt our attires in the crowd and on social media.

Lohri, a Punjabi folk festival, is celebrated almost every 13th day of January to mark the end of the winter solstice. Also known as the festival of harvest, Lohri is celebrated with utter enthusiasm and cheer. Indian festivals are not only the time when people come together but also when we fashionistas can sport new looks and flaunt our attires in the crowd and on social media. Primarily associated with Punjabi culture, on Lohri, women are often witnessed wearing ensembles of

the Punjabi trends. Shraddha Pacheriwal, VP Design, Raisin lists some of the trends that you can sport this Lohri

Dhoti and Kurti instead of Patiala salwar

Adding a twist to the regular Patiala salwar with Kurta and Dhoti set this Lohri. You can opt for Kurta Dhoti with a classy black dhoti and high low kurta. This set guarantees to turn heads around this festive season.

Kurti with Palazzo

Trending since quite some time, the combination of kurti and palazzo is here to stay this year as well. From a fancy outing to a casual meeting, palazzos set you apart in the crowd. An amalgamation of comfort and style is what we are wanting this Lohri.

Kurti with Cigarette Pants

Minimalistic and elegant, a kurti with cigarette pants can never go out of fashion in India. For Lohri 2019, opt for pink coloured kurti paired with cream coloured floral print pants.

Floor Length Dress

Breezy and festive looking, a floor length dress is the best choice for you if you do not want to go entirely ethnic this Lohri.

Paranda and Juti

When it comes to dressing up for a Punjabi occasion, how can we miss the beautiful paranda and fancy jutis? Paranda adds a fancy look to your hairstyle, hence giving a whole new appeal to your appearance, while Jutis are not just comfortable but also hike up your oomph factor.

