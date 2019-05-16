Five rape accused get 10 years jail for sexual assault, double murder

crime

The girl was raped and murdered. Her cousin brother, who also accompanied her, was also murdered after he opposed the assault

Muzaffarnagar: Five men on Thursday was awarded 10 years imprisonment by a special court for raping and killing a woman and murdering her cousin brother in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district. The alleged rape incident occurred at Kurthal village under Budhana police station area in the district on June 6, 2014.

Prosecutor Sandeep Singh said that police had booked the five accused under the Gangster Act after they were found involved in a case of gang-rape and double murder. The girl was raped and murdered. Her cousin brother, who also accompanied her, was also murdered after he opposed the assault.

Judge Ram Sudh Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on all the rapist, Arvind, Pramod, Monu, Shenki and Praveen.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man was burnt to death in West Bengal's Malda district after a woman he allegedly raped and set on fire, grabbed him while still ablaze, police said Tuesday. The woman is now under treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital with burn injuries in her face and hands, officials said.

She claimed that the accused used to disturb her and entered her house on Monday evening when no one was there. The woman, a widow, said that he then raped her and set her on fire, and she then grabbed him tightly. Police said locals rushed to her house after noticing smoke emanating from there and found both of them on fire inside a room. A jar of kerosene was also found in the room, officials said. They took both of them to a local hospital from where they were referred to the Malda Medical College and Hospital.

The man succumbed on Tuesday morning there, police said. The woman lived at Subhas Colony under Manikchak police station limits. She has three daughters and her eldest daughter was married and lives elsewhere. Police said they were trying to find out why the accused had visited Subhas Colony, which is around 35 km from his residence in Chanchal. Locals claimed that the accused often visited the house of the woman. District Superintendent of Police Arnab Ghosh said, "We are investigating the case from all angles."

