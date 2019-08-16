Five reasons to have a diet full of proteins

health-fitness

A diet that is chronically deficient in this nutrient can lead to a variety of unwanted health issues like hair loss, slow recovery from injury, low energy, poor sleep, and weakened immunity

As children, we were taught that eating proteins is a good idea, but do we still follow it as adults? Here are five reasons why you need to have a diet full of proteins! Proteins are deemed the founding components of all tissues in the human body. They also play an essential role in metabolism, immunity, fluid balance, and energy. They help in building muscle, skin, enzymes and hormones, so while you may watch your calories, sugar and salt intake, you should also make sure you are ingesting enough protein. Obviously, protein deficiency can have a huge impact on body functions.

However, many people fail to recognise the importance of protein in our body and might neglect the consumption of a sufficient quantity. A diet that is chronically deficient in this nutrient can lead to a variety of unwanted health issues like hair loss, slow recovery from injury, low energy, poor sleep, and weakened immunity. A protein-rich diet can boost work performance as well as enhance learning and motor skills, whereas inadequate protein consumption has the ability to do the opposite.

Proteins for well-being

If you want to build and maintain muscle mass, you need to eat enough dietary protein. It is the fuel for your muscles, and they will suffer if you deprive them of it. The initial effect of low protein intake is muscle deterioration, accompanied by increasing weakness. Gradually, this diet can cause your body to lose lean muscle mass. A low protein diet can also cause fatigue and weight gain. A fitting workout will also not yield desirable results if your diet does not provide you with the adequate nutrients and energy you need for a productive workout.

Proteins and bone maintenance

Dietary proteins also play a crucial role in bone maintenance. Strong muscles help protect bones from conditions like osteoporosis. Eating enough protein protects the body against progressive muscle loss with age. Protein is known to stimulate growth factors that strengthen bone and muscle, as well as increase calcium absorption.

Your brain needs protein too!

Furthermore, a protein deficiency adversely affects the brain’s functioning too. Your brain has the ability to control all of the hormones which are necessary for a good night's sleep. When your body lacks the protein necessary to maintain a healthy brain, it can lead to a hormonal imbalance ultimately have an affect your sleep. This consequently affects your immunity too. Without enough protein, you’re at a much higher risk for falling sick due to almost any germs you have been exposed to.

Bring on the Protein

Existing data suggests that it’s the source of protein or the protein package, rather than the amount of protein that likely makes a difference in our health. According to RDA (Recommended Dietary Allowance), the average person needs about 7 grams of protein every day for every 20 pounds of body weight. Since protein is found in an abundance of foods, everyone can easily meet this goal. Not all protein packages are formulated similarly, all kinds of foods contain a lot more than just protein. Foods also have vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates and saturated fats, it, thus, is important to pay attention to what else comes along with the protein.

What can you eat for proteins?

Considering that the protein package is particularly important when it comes to animal-based foods, you can upgrade your sources of it. Lisa Suwal, CEO, Prasuma Pioneers in Deli Meats and Cold cuts lists items you can add to your meal to make it protein-rich:

Poultry (chicken, turkey, duck) and a variety of seafood are the best bet.

Eggs are a great source of protein too!

Red Meat such as raw pork, lamb and goat meat, is also a good source of protein. However, it should be eaten in moderate amounts.

Meats, such as bacon, hot dogs, sausages, and cold cuts are modern-day preferences. These are quick meal options that can boost your protein intake. They are widely preferred by the working population due to time constraints.

Incorporating dairy foods like yoghurt is perhaps a better choice than getting all your servings from milk or cheese.

People who follow a strict vegetarian or vegan diet have a variety of sources to get their daily requirement of proteins from. A meal containing cereals and legumes, or soy products like tofu, and quinoa seeds and flax seeds will provide the essential amino acids found in a typical meat dish.

