Five reasons why Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War will burn the celluloid and the ticket counters

Tiger Shroff has always stated in interviews and award ceremonies how he has always admired Hrithik Roshan and why he will always be his hero. In Siddharth Anand's War, which opens in the cinemas tomorrow, the star gets the biggest opportunity of his life to sharing screen space with his idol. Roshan, on the other hand, believes life has come full circle as Shroff is now inspiring him.

The advance bookings suggest YRF is all set for another humongous and historic opening at the ticket windows. Here are the five reasons why we feel this action-packed adventure could be a massive money-spinner:-

1. The Casting Coup

Yash Raj Films has always reveled in creating some magnanimous casting coups. Be it Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan-Rekha in Silsila, Amitabh Bachchan-Shah Rukh Khan in Mohabbatein or Amitabh Bachchan-Aamir Khan in Thugs Of Hindostan. This time, they bring together two of the biggest and most admired action heroes and dancing sensations of the country in one frame, one plays a master and the other a protégé. Fans are elated and critics excited. What more one can ask for?

2. The Plot

Not much is known why Roshan's character, an officer, turns rogue. What can be conceived from the trailer is that Shroff is sent to hunt him down. What happens when a student locks horns with his own teacher? The makers have been promoting the film as Hrithik v/s Tiger and the idea itself sounds like a winner.

3. The Action

Fans of masala entertainers, especially those featuring Roshan and Shroff, would have an adrenaline rush when they see both the heroes taking on each other on the celluloid. The action set-pieces in War look marveling and speak volumes about the entire team's audacity. This isn't the kind of action we get to see in Hindi films very often, laced with style and international treatment. The cherry on the cake would be the hand-to-hand combat between the men who wouldn't give up.

4. Hrithik Roshan

Let's talk about the leading man now, someone whose persona drips with swagger and suaveness. In Super 30, his brown-faced role of mathematician Anand Kumar, fans enjoyed watching his performance but critics had a mixed response. In War, he plays your regular larger-than-life hero or should we say anti-hero that we immensely enjoyed in Dhoom 2 and some bits of Bang Bang. Roshan has even stated he enjoys essaying such characters, and so do we.

5. Tiger Shroff

Coming to Shroff, after the stupendous success of Baaghi 2, he returns to the genre he's most fluid in and so are his fans. Student of the Year 2 may have missed the bullseye but War promises to hit the target right where it wants and desires to. Before the trailer ends, he tears off his shirt in slow motion and showcases those gobsmacking abs. 100 crore for that shot alone!

