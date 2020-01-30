Five reasons why Jawaani Jaaneman should be on your must-watch list this weekend!

January 29, 2020, Mumbai: Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh are all set to entertain the audience with their upcoming quirky rom-com Jawaani Jaaneman. The critics, as well as the audience, have been excited about the movie. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and debutant Alaya F, the movie revolves around how a bachelor, who has the time of his life living and partying in London, until his life turns upside down when he meets a girl who turns out to be his daughter.

Watch the trailer of Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman here:

Now that the weekend is nearing and the audience has an array of movies to choose from, let's take a look at the five reasons why Jawaani Janeman should be on your must-watch list this weekend!

Return of Saif Ali Khan as the evergreen charmer:

Saif Ali Khan has charmed the audience with his versatile acting ever since his debut. In the early 2000s, the Nawab of Pataudi was known for his rich boy leather-jacket and jeans-clad playboy avatar. Now after playing an array of different roles, Saif is back as the ultimate playboy.

Alaya F's Bollywood Debut:

Every year many star kids make their debut in Bollywood, following their parents' footsteps. Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F will be making her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman. The makers of the film introduced the young starlet as a new star of the decade and she has lived up to the introduction due to her easy-going charm. She has managed to grab the much-needed spotlight as soon as the trailer was released.

Tabu's Quirky Style:

For the past two-and-a-half decade, Tabu has captivated the critics and the audience with her powerful versatile acting. The talented actress is all set to show her quirky and hippie side in Pooja Entertainment's Jawaani Jaaneman. After years of watching Tabu on the big screen, it will be interesting to watch her play the role of a hippie mother whose aura screams 'I don't care'.

The unusual bond between a father and daughter:

Amid romance, comedy, horror, action and thriller films, there have been very few movies that showcase a true bond between a parent and their children. As soon as Jawaani Jaaneman's trailer was released, it gave the audience a glimpse into the relationship Saif and Alaya build from scratch. From accepting his daughter to forming a never-seen-before friendship with her, Jawaani Jaaneman proves to be a total family entertainer which should not be missed this weekend.

Foot-tapping songs:

Jawaani Jaaneman's songs "Gallan Kardi" and "Ole Ole 2.0" has already created a stir amongst the audience. Both the remakes have turned out to be chart-bursting numbers which we can't get enough of!

Jawaani Jaaneman is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films and produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, and Jay Shewakramani. Directed by Nitin Kakkar the film is all set to release on 31st January 2020.

