Five reasons why Sadak 2 can be a gripping watch

Sadak 2 has been in the making for quite sometime and the trailer dropped a few days back. This is a film that is driven by drama and mystery, some split open in the promo, some shrouded in secrecy. As it is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from August 28 onwards, here are the reasons why this could be a gripping watch:

1. Mahesh Bhatt's return to direction

Mahesh Bhatt returns to direction after 22 years. Sadak was a formidable drama in 1991 that dealt with the dark world of pimping, Sadak 2 deals with the horrific world of fake god men. The trailer suggests this could be as brutal as the prequel.

2. Alia Bhatt

Not only the fact that Alia Bhatt collaborates with her father for the first time, it's also her acting prowess that could make Sadak 2 a watchable film. Given that she has blended seamlessly into such worlds in films like Raazi and Highway, this could be another noteworthy performance.

3. Makarand Deshpande

We barely see this actor in roles that can do justice to his incredible talent. We all recall Satya and Swades immediately, but Deshpande has been largely missing from the celluloid. Bhatt has directed him before in Sir and Naajayaz, and he plays the antagonist in Sadak 2, a fake god man who's responsible for too many battered lives, one of them being Alia Bhatt's. This could be a meaty role and he should nail it!

4. Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt was one of the driving forces of Sadak, his character that of a taxi driver who falls in love with an escort and was embroiled in miseries and mayhem. It has been over three decades and he has lost the love of his life, played by Pooja Bhatt. Nobody knows what happened and how it happened, and Dutt, another performer who can explode if accompanied by the right writing and right filmmaker, should crackle here too. Bhatt and Dutt have had some truly memorable collaborations like Naam, Sadak, Kabza.

5. Music

Mahesh Bhatt's biggest strength as a filmmaker has been to create a haunting musical score every time. If history is anything to go by, it should surely repeat itself this time too.

