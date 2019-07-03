Five reasons why Stranger Things 3 is going to be one strange journey

web-series

Stranger Things 3 streams on Netflix from Friday, July 4, 2019, and this sci-fi drama will transport you to another world of Hawkins, where even the strangest things happening are actually normal

Stranger Things still/picture courtesy: Stranger Things 3 Instagram account

As per the trailer, it's 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer's heating up. School's out, there's a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. While romance blossoms and complicates the group's dynamic, the teens are yet to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. When the town's threatened by enemies, some old and some new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves.

Hawkins is back and how! The Stranger Things season 3 release is just around the corner, and if you are thinking of skipping it this weekend, we have five reasons to ditch the delay for the much-awaited third season. Secretly, we all wish one such strange story occurs in our own town, and Stranger Things has made our thoughts come into existence.

The nostalgia is back

The best part about watching Stranger Things is making yourself actually live an entirely different era. What connected the audience with this sci-fi drama was that it actually took them back to the '80s and '90s. It's not just teens who are obsessed with this horror sci-fi, but every other adult who has lived the cycling-on-the-street days back then are eagerly waiting for this one to release.

The upside down creature got crazier

People who are following Stranger Things for quite a while now are familiar with Dustin's tiny little friend, who turned out to be one crazy creature. Well, that kid was too adorable to have a nasty friend like that!

There are more portals and multiple hosts

In the trailer, we all saw how Eleven confesses of closing the portal down but this doesn't stop the loop. Inter-dimensional travel is ought to happen. In fact, Hawkins and the residents of the town thrive on it!

A sci-fi horror which is not that dark

Nothing is merry-go-round at Hawkins. The teens are trying to save the world, adults are acting berserk, and on top of everything, the town is under the threat of an apocalypse. The makers have done an amazing job of showcasing this dystopic drama with utmost perfection. Who says you need dark and gritty lights to make it a sci-fi fantasy? Neon is good too!

Who hates parallel universes?

Sci-fi lovers thrive on such dramas. The parallel universe, interdimensional travel, otherworldy creature attacks, and on top of everything, the apocalypse. Deep down every story-lovers heart, this one rules the mind, and Stranger Things 3 has it all.

Watch this space for more updates on Stranger Things 3.

