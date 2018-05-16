Five robbers arrested in New Delhi

The five accused were identified as Rahul (22), Shadab alias Guddu (22), Deepak (22), Ubesh (23) and Murtaza (19), they added



Five men, who used to rob people attending marriage functions, were arrested, police said on Wednesday. The five accused were identified as Rahul (22), Shadab alias Guddu (22), Deepak (22), Ubesh (23) and Murtaza (19), they added.

Police said that the accused would join marriage processions posing as guests and mingle with the guests and identify the person carrying the cash. On the intervening night of May 15 and 16, a man had boarded a bus and was busy calling his guests on the phone inviting them for his son's marriage when he was allegedly robbed in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura.

Someone snatched his bag containing cash and other jewellery items and ran away, he told police. In another incident, a man said that on May 8, he was robbed of his bag containing cash and jewellery during a marriage function of his brother-in-law on the Mandoli Jail, police said.

The bag containing cash and jewellery was kept with him. When the wedding procession reached near the venue, there was a power cut and two persons came there and snatched his bag, he told police.

Subsequently, police nabbed Rahul and Shadab who led the police to their accomplices. The accused were drug addicts and wanted to live a luxurious life, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast). In order to support their lifestyle, they used to commit snatchings and robberies.

