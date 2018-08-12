Five robbers arrested with country-made pistols, 17 live cartridges and a car

crime

The spokesperson said that Director General of Police B S Sandhu congratulated the Superintendent of Police, Jind and his entire team for intensifying efforts to crack down on crime and criminal activities in the district

Representational Picture

The Haryana Police today claimed to have busted a gang of robbers with the arrest of five of its members in Jind district. With their arrest, at least 29 cases of robbery have been solved, a spokesperson of the police department said. Police also seized four country-made pistols, 17 live cartridges and a car from them, they said. The accused have been identified as Bittu alias Pola, Sumit alias Manni, Krishan alias Baba, Sachin and Nishant alias Vicky, all resident of Jind district.

They were nabbed from a stadium of Sheela kheri village in Safidon and were plotting to loot passers-by. During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to having committed various incidents of loot, including Rs 6 lakh in Jind, two robberies of Rs 22 lakh in Rewari, Rs 45 lakh in Karnal, and Rs 10 lakh in Narnaul, he said.

The spokesperson said that Director General of Police B S Sandhu congratulated the Superintendent of Police, Jind and his entire team for intensifying efforts to crackdown on crime and criminal activities in the district. He said that the detective team of Jind police has got secret information that some youth while being in Sheela kheri stadium, were plotting to loot passers-by.

Acting swiftly, police immediately rushed to the spot and booked all the five accused. During interrogation and search, illicit weapons, live cartridges and a car were seized from them.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates