Search

Five robbers arrested with country-made pistols, 17 live cartridges and a car

Aug 12, 2018, 08:24 IST | PTI

The spokesperson said that Director General of Police B S Sandhu congratulated the Superintendent of Police, Jind and his entire team for intensifying efforts to crack down on crime and criminal activities in the district

Five robbers arrested with country-made pistols, 17 live cartridges and a car
Representational Picture

The Haryana Police today claimed to have busted a gang of robbers with the arrest of five of its members in Jind district. With their arrest, at least 29 cases of robbery have been solved, a spokesperson of the police department said. Police also seized four country-made pistols, 17 live cartridges and a car from them, they said. The accused have been identified as Bittu alias Pola, Sumit alias Manni, Krishan alias Baba, Sachin and Nishant alias Vicky, all resident of Jind district.

They were nabbed from a stadium of Sheela kheri village in Safidon and were plotting to loot passers-by. During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to having committed various incidents of loot, including Rs 6 lakh in Jind, two robberies of Rs 22 lakh in Rewari, Rs 45 lakh in Karnal, and Rs 10 lakh in Narnaul, he said.

The spokesperson said that Director General of Police B S Sandhu congratulated the Superintendent of Police, Jind and his entire team for intensifying efforts to crackdown on crime and criminal activities in the district. He said that the detective team of Jind police has got secret information that some youth while being in Sheela kheri stadium, were plotting to loot passers-by.

Acting swiftly, police immediately rushed to the spot and booked all the five accused.  During interrogation and search, illicit weapons, live cartridges and a car were seized from them.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

haryanaCrime News

71-year-old Sikh man kicked and thrashed by two

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK