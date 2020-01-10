Five Saif Ali Khan rom-coms to watch out if you've missed them!

Saif Ali Khan is all set to make your 2020 better! The actor started creating waves ever since the poster of Jawaani Jaanemann hit the web. The film, starring Tabu and Alaya F, is a different take on a modern family. In Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif plays the role of a Cassanova, who falls in love with every other woman he meets. The trailer of the film looks a lot more exciting as it shares a unique love story of a man who has two completely different women in his life.

As we are speaking about the rom-com, how many of Saif's rom-coms have you watched? We all are familiar with Saif Ali Khan's '90s charm in films like Mein Khiladi Tu Anari, Dillagi, Kya Kehna. But have you seen his the Rom-com avatar in films like Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Ta Ra Rum Pum and many more? Take a look:

Happy Ending:

Also starring Ileana D'Cruz, this Saif Ali Khan-starrer will surely leave you with a smile. If you are a true-blue rom-com fan, one must have already watched this one! But if not, Saif as a successful writer, and also a Cassanova, and Ileana as a newbie in the world of books, their comic timings and love-hate relationship towards each other will leave you in splits. This film is extremely relatable to many, who are commitment-phobic and are in search of someone who is on the same page in life. Isn't it?

Salaam Namaste:

Speaking about live-in relationships and having a kid out of a wed-lock, Salaam Namaste left a lot of couples hoping for something new and exciting in their life. Preity Zinta, who is an RJ by the day, and a doctor by the evening, bumps into Nikhil Arora, played by none other than Saif Ali Khan and her life changes. So much so, their sudden decision to have a live-in relationship, to being and not being parents, the film shares a different aspect of their life.

Hum Tum:

How can anyone forget Rani Mukerji as Tum and Saif Ali Khan as Hum? Though this one was somewhat inspired by When Harry Met Sally, Hum Tum had its charm. Also talking about widow remarriage, Rani's character grows a lot from a teenage girl to a woman. Saif's concern towards his friend is nothing but just too sweet to be true. To sum it up, Kiron Kher as Rani's mum and Rati Agnihotri as Khan's loveable mother, Hum Tum is a perfect rom-com one could watch!

Tara Rum Pum:

Also starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, this film shares an adorable love-story of an irresponsible racer RV and extremely disciplined Radhika Singh. From being in love and painting the town red, to getting hit by the reality after the car crash, Tara Rum Pum is a story of every family who goes through ups and downs.

Love Aaj Kal:

This film needs no introduction. Imtiaz Ali's love-stories weave magic for real. This one is funny, romantic, dramatic, and everyone one wants to binge on being a couch-potato over the weekend. Deepika Padukone's complicated relationship with Saif Ali Khan seems pretty much most of the couples now. The duo's sacrifices for each other, and knowing the personality traits of one another is extremely relatable to many.

Saif Ali Khan is all set to tickle your funnybone once again with Jawaani Jaaneman. Check out the trailer of the movie right here:

For the unversed, rumours are ripe that even Kareena Kapoor Khan has a cameo in this rom-com. The film was supposed to hit the silver screen on November 29, 2019, and then the makers shifted the release to February 7, but now, Jawaani Jaaneman is all set to release this month itself.

Jawaani Jaaneman, directed by Nitin Kakkar (who last helmed Notebook, starring Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal), is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

The light-hearted romance will hit the theatres this year on January 31. Going by the posters and the trailer, Jawaani Jaaneman looks fresh and fun of 2020!

