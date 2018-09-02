Five school girls go missing after school; all traced after 24 hours

national

Five girls, students of a South Mumbai school, who had gone missing were traced by Saturday evening and all of them were safe, police said. The girls, studying in class 8th, did not return to their homes from the school in Colaba in South Mumbai yesterday afternoon, following which their parents approached police.

Mid-term exam results were declared yesterday and each of these girls had failed in two or three subjects, according to their teachers. As a search operation began, four of the girls were spotted at the Kurla railway station this afternoon by a constable of Cuffe Parade police station, said a police official. The fifth girl returned home on her own in the evening, he said. The official did not reveal why the girls decided not to go home after the school hours yesterday.

