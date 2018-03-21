Five-star Reuben helps JMJ Sports Club to win

Reuben showed good finishing and converted all the chances that came his way



Reuben Fernandes

Striker Reuben Fernandes' stellar five-star performance was the highlight of JMJ Sports Club's emphatic 9-0 win against Lakers FC in a second division play-off match of the MDFA league at St Xavier's ground, Parel yesterday. Reuben showed good finishing and converted all the chances that came his way. He was ably supported by elder brother Merwyn, and teammate Melwyn Barboza, both chipping in with two goals each.

