Raigad: Five-Storey Building Collapses In Mahad, many feared trapped

A five-storey building collapsed in Raigad district’s Mahad area in Maharashtra on Monday evening, according to reports received from Raigad District Collector's office. Many people are feared trapped in the debris.

Many people are feared trapped in the debris of a five-storey building that collapsed in Mahad in Raigad district of Maharashtra. Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been moved to the spot for rescue operations.



According to Manoj Sanap, District Information Officer Raigad, the building was constructed 5 years ago and around 50 families stayed in the building. Local residents, fire brigade team, and police reached the spot to rescue trapped people.

Three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Pune have been reportedly sent to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray spoke to MLA @BharatGogawale and Collector Nidhi Chaudhary to inquire about the building collapse in Mahad. He has assured them that all possible support will be extended for speedy rescue & relief works. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 24, 2020

Aditi S Tatkare, Maharashtra Minister said that three floors of the 5-storey building caved in. While 15 people have been reportedly rescued, over 200 people are feared trapped, she said. The residential building which is situated in the Kajalpura area housed around 45 flats where nearly 100 people lived, reports IANS.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray spoke to MLA Bharat Gogawale and Raigad district collector Nidhi Chaudhary and assured them of all the possible support for the speedy rescue and relief work.

The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG @NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone’s safety. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 24, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to express shock over the tragic incident that took place in Raigad's Mahad area. He also spoke to the Director-General of NDRF and directed them to provide all possible assistance with the rescue operations.

