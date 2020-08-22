Five suspected Pak intruders gunned down in Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday shot dead five armed Pakistani intruders along the International Border (IB) in Punjab and seized over nine kg contraband drug suspected to be heroin along with six weapons. Officials said the incident took place around 4.30 a.m. when personnel of 103 Battalion of the BSF spotted some movement across the fence in Tarn Taran district.



The BSF troops on duty noticed some suspicious movement ahead of the border security fence and launched a special operation. Subsequently, the BSF troops cordoned off the area and challenged the intruders to surrender but they did not pay any heed to the warning and opened fire at BSF troops.



"Hence, to stop their further misadventure and in self-defence, BSF troops retaliated with fire due to which the five Pakistani armed intruders succumbed to bullet injuries."



All five bodies have been recovered and the BSF has seized one AK-47 rifle with two magazines and 27 live rounds, and four pistols (9 mm Beretta) with seven magazines and 109 rounds. Besides, nine packets (approximately 9.92 kg) of contraband drug suspected to be heroin, two mobile phones, and Pakistani currency with a face value of Rs 610 were also recovered from the possession of the intruders.



Prime facie it is not clear whether the intruders were militants or drug smugglers as it is a matter of investigation, BSF Spokesperson (Headquarters) Krishna Rao told IANS. The official said they were armed Pakistani intruders and our alert troops of 103 Battalion fired upon them in self-defence.



"Our BSF men deployed on the border noticed suspicious movement of intruders violating IB. Upon being challenged to stop, intruders fired upon the BSF troops who retaliated in self-defence. Resultantly, five intruders were shot. Intensive search operation is underway," the official said.

