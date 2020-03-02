Five things to expect from Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi trailer!

Cop dramas in Hindi Cinema have always attracted the fantasies of the audiences. This is one genre that can possibly amalgamate action, drama, romance, and even comedy. Akshay Kumar, when he began his journey as an actor, once stated how he used to carry a police uniform with him since he was playing a police officer in almost every film. Right from Kayda Kanoon to Mohra to Main Khiladi Tu Anari to Sapoot to Insaaf, the list is endless.

It's time for him to don the uniform back as Rohit Shetty makes his fourth film in his ambitious cop-franchise, Sooryavanshi. The filmmaker, after the success of Simmba, made it clear he has aspirations of creating an Avengers-style universe in and for Bollywood, and the idea works, given the thirst of the viewers to see ensembles in today's times, when one man wants to be the be-all and the end-all of his outings.

As the trailer of this actioner is all set to be out today, here are the five things that we can expect from it:

1. The Action

For all those who have been missing flying cars in his films, Shetty is all heated up for their return this time. Golmaal Again and Simmba were in a way his detox films, with Sooryavanshi, he's venting out all his fury and filing it into his frames. There are likely to be multiple montages of car explosions and vintage Rohit Shetty action, the kind of staging he subverted in his last two blockbusters.

2. The Leading Man- Akshay Kumar

The man who defined the rustiness of action and also its slickness, Akshay Kumar, returns to his home ground. Ever since Airflit, the actor rediscovered his voice and found both commercial viability and critical validation with dramas driven by social messaging and patriotic themes. Sooryavanshi is your in-your-face and larger-than-life potboiler spearheaded by the Khiladi. Who wouldn't be excited?

3. The Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif Jodi

They reunite for the eighth time! With Namastey London, Welcome, and Singh Is Kinng, they proved to be a collective force to reckon with. A decade later, they both are ready to give fans a joyride again. The recreated version of Tip Tip Barsa Paani may or may not make it to the trailer, but to see how the iconic song has been filmed by Shetty and choreographed by Farah Khan would be something to watch out for!

4. The Villains

No Hindi film can be complete without a conflict, and to create conflict is in the hands of a solid antagonist. In Singham, we got Jaykant Shikre, who still remains one of the most remembered villains of the decade. Sonu Sood's towering physicality was quite intimidating in Simmba, but what different arc has Shetty given to the villain in Sooryavanshi? The filmmaker was brave enough to admit he went wrong with the character of the nemesis in Singham Returns, hopefully, he hasn't done the same this time. We need someone who brings a chill down our spine or creates enough hatred for himself.

5. The Trimurti- Singham, Simmba, Sooryavanshi!

It wouldn't be wrong to call Ajay Devgn's Singham, Ranveer Singh's Simmba, and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi as the modern-day Trimurti. These officers deserve a film of their own. They need to be together from the first frame to the last, mere cameos won't satiate the indefatigable appetite of the audience. But at least an attempt has been made to bring three leading Superstars in the same frame. Shetty is rightly marketing the film by constantly reminding us about this, like how he did with Simmba, which went hysterical at the ticket windows. And when Sooryavanshi releases on March 24, history may not only be made but also repeated. Now on to the trailer!

