Five Things to watch out for in tonight's Kaun Banega Crorepati Grand Finale

Watch ace comedian Kapil Sharma fill the atmosphere with laughter and joy as he comes in as a special guest tonight on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10's Grand Finale

The ongoing 10th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati ends on November 26. It will be replaced by two new daily soaps, Patiala Babes and Ladies Special. We bring you to top five things to watch out for in Monday's grand finale:

Check out how Kapil Sharma in his unique style invites Amitabh Bachchan for his December wedding and also make an announcement about his upcoming show.

Comedian Chandan Prabhakar reminiscences his first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan and how he thought it was going to be his last one ever.

Watch the Indian Idol 10's Top 7 contestants (Salman Ali, Nilanjana Ray, Nitin Kumar, Kunal Pandit, Ankush,Vibhor and Renu) croon the KBC Anthem along with KBC's super host Amitabh Bachchan.

Kapil Sharma who will be supporting Karamveer Ravi Kalra ji to win the maximum amount for his NGO (which helps the old aged, abandoned people) decides along with the channel -Sony Entertainment Television pledge of âÂ¹ 25 lacs towards the recent Amritsar Railway mishap victims.

While 50:50, Audience Poll and Jodidaar, the much-appreciated Lifelines, have been retained, this year saw the return of 'Ask the Expert' lifeline wherein one expert will be available to the contestant via video call link to help the contestant with an appropriate answer. For the first time in the history of the show, audio-visual questions, on varied subjects ranging from sports to politics, had been included in the format.

KBC in its 18th year of existence since it first appeared on TV screens way back in the year 2000. It's the 10th season this year. KBC is a show that taught India to value the power of knowledge and gave the common man the confidence to dream big. This year, the show received the highest ever, record-breaking registrations of over 31 million within a span of 15 Days.

