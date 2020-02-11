Five things you need to know about Al Pacino-starrer Hunters

Revenge is a dish best served cold. And it's time for the bully to get bullied. Yes, we're talking about the upcoming web series Hunters. Produced by Jordan Peele, this tale of vigilantes has only one thing on their mind — kill Nazis. Set in the 70's New York City, Hunters is a story based on real-life events. It's not just the plot that's got everyone waiting with bated breath for the release come February 21, but also with this Nazi-killing group being headed by none other than Al Pacino. We can't wait to see how the events unfold as they deal with hundreds of senior Nazi officials, living undercover in the US, who are trying to create a Fourth Reich.

Over 10 intriguing episodes, here's a cast and premise that's going to stay in your mind for a very long time. And if you aren't hyped up, here are five reasons why Hunters is an upcoming show not to be missed:

Get ready for Al Pacino's web series debut

We just can't get enough of this legend now, can we? It was only just a few months ago that fans were in awe of his performance in The Irishman that got him his first Oscar nomination in 27 years. Embracing a completely new medium of storytelling, we now get to see one of our favourite actors for the first time on the digital medium. Having redefined acting in his 50-year-career, we see Pacino playing the character of Meyer Offerman, the head of a Nazi hunting group. Now, this is a man who's known to be a Godfather and a bad guy whose wrong side you certainly don't want to get on. This binge session of yours is going to be different as when Al Pacino comes on screen, you'll be glued to the screen.

Al Pacino-Jordan Peele working together for the first time

While Al Pacino is in a league of his own, executive producer of the series Jordan Peele too is not a lightweight. Having made the audiences grip the edges of their seats with Keanu in Get Out, and Us, Peele has brought a new thriller to the table. We can only imagine the events on set as these two bring their A-game to the party. If the first times are so good, we surely hope for more collaborations in the future.

Based on the true events of 'Operation Paperclip'

The trailer states that the series was "inspired by true events". And a frontrunner amongst them would be 'Operation Paperclip'. The late 40s and entire 50s witnessed an influx of Germans in America, many of whom were former members and leaders of the Nazi Party. Audiences are set to get an insight into what this secret programme by the Joint Intelligence Objective Agency was all about. With this anti-Nazi group getting the perfect reason to take matters into their own hands, lines between what's right and wrong are sure going to get blurry.

Set in the raw and gritty New York of the 70s

The aftermath of World War II saw many Nazis moving to NYC. This saw America get all the ammunition they needed during the Cold War as many Germans were now inducted as spies and informants. But it's hard to be away from the prying eyes of Nazi-hating individuals. That's when hunting season begins as groups start being formed and hit-lists start being made. One might think that the war was over, but perhaps it was only just beginning. Could we have asked for a show with a better premise? We think not.

An ensemble cast that packs a punch with their diversity

While Al Pacino helms as the ring-leader of the Nazi-hunting group, what makes Hunters a riveting watch is its stellar ensemble cast. There's Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson series, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Fury), who plays Jonah Heidelbaum, the grandson of a Holocaust survivor along with Kate Mulvany (The Great Gatsby), Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Taxi), Saul Rubinek, and Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother) as their fellow Nazi hunters as well as Jerrika Hinton (Grey's Anatomy) as an FBI agent.

The group is brimming with talent and expertise in the form of a conniving spy, a former soldier who shoots at sight, a lock-picker, a master of disguise, and lastly, two weapon experts who provide the much-needed arsenal. It's diversity at its finest as each of these stars, with their different roles in the series, tells you that this is such a well-assembled group that you certainly do not want to mess with.

Over 10 riveting episodes, the audience is in for a Nazi-killing spree never seen before. Don't miss out on a single minute of the action as Hunters premieres on Amazon Prime Video this February 21.

